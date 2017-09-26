Equifax dumps CEO in wake of damaging data breach

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.More >
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.More >
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >
Boyd Weese, 80, and his wife Evelyn Weese, 79, were inside the home in the 6400 block of Ansley Boulevard in Lithia Springs when the fire started.More >
Boyd Weese, 80, and his wife Evelyn Weese, 79, were inside the home in the 6400 block of Ansley Boulevard in Lithia Springs when the fire started.More >
A body found on Baker Grove Road on Monday has been identified as Melissa Fisher, 38, of Acworth.More >
A body found on Baker Grove Road on Monday has been identified as Melissa Fisher, 38, of Acworth.More >