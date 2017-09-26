Several NCAA coaches arrested for allegedly bribing high school players

According to several news outlets, as many as four NCAA assistant basketball coaches and other representatives at sportswear company Adidas have been arrested in a corruption scheme.

Not many details are known and it is believed that only two of the coaches are known but a 12 p.m. press conference is scheduled to release more information on the case.

The four coaches that were reportedly arrested are former NBA player Chuck Person of Auburn University, Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State, Emanuel Richardson of the University of Arizona and Tony Bland of the University of Southern California.

James Gatto, head of sports marketing at Adidas and five other executives with the company have also been taken into custody.

Much more information will be released as the story develops.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.