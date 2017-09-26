Piedmont nurse delivers baby in entrance of Target

A Piedmont Hospital delivery nurse was in the right place at the right time after a woman went into labor while shopping at an area Target location.

According to a Facebook post by Piedmont Healthcare, Caris Lockwood was shopping at the Target when fellow shopper Tanya St. Preux, went into active labor.

Lockwood jumped in to help and ended up delivering the seven pound, 10-ounce baby boy in the entrance of the store. The post doesn't specify which Target location.

"Caris was God-sent and amazing. She was sweet and caring and exceeded everyone’s expectations. She went way over far and beyond,” Tanya said afterward.

The baby boy is doing great.