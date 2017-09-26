APD searching for sexual assault suspect

Inn Ja Yi said she’s still dealing with both physical and emotional stress after her run-in with a former Comcast employee.More >
You probably don't think of college students as having much money, but they can still be a target to criminals.More >
The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a sexual assault case.More >
The Flowery Branch Police Dept. needs the public's help to identify suspects of using counterfeit $100 bills.More >
A man is listed in critical condition following a shooting in Decatur, Sunday night.More >
A vote is expected Tuesday that could decide whether the city of Atlanta moves forward with the decriminalization of marijuana.More >
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.More >
According to several news outlets, four NCAA assistant basketball coaches and representatives at a major sportswear company have been arrested in a corruption scheme.More >
Boyd Weese, 80, and his wife Evelyn Weese, 79, were inside the home in the 6400 block of Ansley Boulevard in Lithia Springs when the fire started.More >
