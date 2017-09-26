APD searching for sexual assault suspect

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a sexual assault case.

The incident happened on Sept. 4 around midnight. Officers responded to the 200 block of Rosser Street after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

The preliminary investigation showed the 28-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at gunpoint. The man was wearing a black hoodie and had a camouflage drawstring backpack and may live around Washington Park.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, online or on Facebook.

