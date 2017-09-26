Better Call Harry: Illegal renter

A Marietta woman found the perfect condo online, signed a lease and moved in.

Everything was fine until the condo association told her to move out, saying no renters were allowed.

When we first told you the story, the woman was facing a possible eviction. Now she is thanking Better Call Harry.

Nichelle Goff didn’t plan on this. It’s her second move in less than a year. Let’s just say this move was bitter without the sweet, and Goff is not fond of the previous landlord.

“I don’t even know what to think of them,” she said. “I’m just beyond words at this point.”

Her last condo she lived in was nice, except for one little problem: the management company that leased it didn’t bother to check with the homeowner’s association. No renters are allowed.

One month into her lease, Goff was told to pack up.

“Did they file for eviction?” I asked.

“No,” Goff replied.

“They just gave you a letter?”

“They just gave me a letter that says you are illegally renting and you need to cease renting within 30 days,” Goff said.

Goff agreed to move out if the management company, Pacific Holdings, would pay for her move, give her a month’s free rent and return her deposit. The company agreed, but after Goff moved, they never sent the check.

Maybe it was a misunderstanding, so we paid Pacific a visit.

The manager, Ori, was inside the building, but the doors were locked after we were told he was inside. Another person then told us Ori wasn’t inside.

Turns out, Ori was there, and he’s actually a pretty nice guy. He apologized and wrote a check, which we took straight to Goff.

We anticipated a hug. Instead, we got this:

“Where’s the rest of it,” Goff asked.

Yeah, Better Call Harry asked for moving expenses, but forgot to ask for the free rent and the deposit.

“They owe me another $1,500,” Goff said.

It was a long drive back to the management company, but this time we got it right.

“Oh my gosh, thank you so much!” she said. “The nightmare is over!”

Whether it’s a condo, a townhouse or a home that you are renting, if there’s an HOA, make sure you get it cleared before you move in, otherwise you could end up calling me.

