Rapid transit buses could come to Atlanta

Metro Atlanta is no stranger to traffic. But soon you could be seeing more buses on the roads -- rapid transit buses.

"Usually provides fast, rail-like service, very reliable," says Ben Lemmer, who is the general manager of MARTA planning and development. "And it's often located in its own right away or dedicated guideway."

Recently MARTA, Atlanta and Fulton County officials traveled to Los Angeles to see their rapid transit buses. The buses cost $1 millions each, far less than trains. And creating the required lanes takes only a quarter of the amount of time that it takes to create rail lines.

"[Rapid transit buses] t is a very viable solution and it can provide some of the same benefits that rail transit provides," says Lemmer.

MARTA currently plans to add rapid transit buses to its Atlanta transportation services with money from the half-cent tax referendum passed last year. But not everyone thinks the buses are a good idea.

"Buses don't last as long as trains," says Lee Biola. "They do not encourage walkable development because a bus route can change on a moments notice."

Biola is the president of Citizens for Progressive transit. He wants to see MARTA build more train stations and utilize more metro Atlanta railways.

"Railways that are currently used just for freight that once upon a time were used for both freight and passenger and we think should be used for freight and passenger again."

MARTA riders who we spoke to say they just want something that will help them get to where they need to be faster.

"It would be great for it to expand. It would be awesome," says MARTA rider Keith Dixon.

Officials are still working to figure out where and when to add bus rapid transit in Atlanta and Fulton County. The fare to ride the buses will be $2.50, the same as MARTA's current bus fare.

