Will Georgia's culture impact Amazon's potential move to Atlanta?

Metro Atlanta is no stranger to traffic. But soon you could be seeing more buses on the roads -- rapid transit buses.More >
You probably don't think of college students as having much money, but they can still be a target to criminals.More >
Georgia and Atlanta economic developers are scrambling to win the Amazon prize, a new corporate headquarters worth billions of dollars in jobs and investment.More >
Your health insurance is at stake as lawmakers try again to pass a new health care bill. The bill would end both Medicaid expansion under Obamacare and subsidies for consumers. It would instead direct that money to the states to use on health care.More >
Questions about residency have sparked explosive accusations of harassment in a political race involving a candidate running for mayor of Roswell.More >
A vote is expected Tuesday that could decide whether the city of Atlanta moves forward with the decriminalization of marijuana.More >
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.More >
According to several news outlets, four NCAA assistant basketball coaches and representatives at a major sportswear company have been arrested in a corruption scheme.More >
Boyd Weese, 80, and his wife Evelyn Weese, 79, were inside the home in the 6400 block of Ansley Boulevard in Lithia Springs when the fire started.More >
Georgia and Atlanta economic developers are scrambling to win the Amazon prize, a new corporate headquarters worth billions of dollars in jobs and investment.More >
Your health insurance is at stake as lawmakers try again to pass a new health care bill. The bill would end both Medicaid expansion under Obamacare and subsidies for consumers. It would instead direct that money to the states to use on health care.More >
Questions about residency have sparked explosive accusations of harassment in a political race involving a candidate running for mayor of Roswell.More >
CBS46 is going in-depth and looking at the bid to attract Amazon. It could take $1 billion in incentives to get the company to build its second headquarters, and Atlanta is among the top contenders for the 50,000 new jobs that come along with the project.More >
The controversy surrounding the national anthem is transcending the NFL. In metro Atlanta, many are making their position on taking a knee, or standing up during the anthem, very clear.More >
Former Rep. Anthony Weiner was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for sexting with a minor.More >
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin thinks pro football players lose their right to free speech once they don pads and take the field.More >
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank was one of many NFL owners who responded to President Donald Trump's comments on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >
It seemed as if Anthony Weiner had hit rock bottom when he quit Congress in 2011 over a sexting scandal. But that was just the beginning. The New York Democrat is scheduled for sentencing Monday for sending obscene material to a 15-year-old girl in 2016.More >
The rivalry between Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed and one of the candidates that wants to take his place is heating up. Staffers at the mayor's office posted signs inside City Hall highlighting the fact that mayoral candidate and council president Ceasar Mitchell failed to disclose tens of thousands of dollars in his campaign expenditures.More >
