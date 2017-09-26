Former Comcast employee charged with battery after video evidence shows assault against gas station owners

Inn Ja Yi said she’s still dealing with both physical and emotional stress after her run-in with a former Comcast employee.

“I try not to think about it because I already told the same story over and over, many times, and ever time I talk about it, my heart is pounding,” she said.

A police report said 39-year-old Robert McKelvey came to Yi’s Duluth Chevron gas station and asked to use the private bathroom. When he was told he couldn’t video shows him angrily knocking over a food stand.

Moments later, when the Yis follow him outside, he tackled them both to the ground right in front of his Xfinity van.

“I’ve been terribly depressed because my left eye, I can’t focus well,” Yi said.

Her retina was damaged. Duluth police did not arrest McKelvey that day.

The responding officer was not sure who started the altercation because police said he wasn’t able to view all of the surveillance video.

“I don’t believe he dropped the ball,” Yi’s attorney, Joseph Zdrilich, said. “I just believe he went with the information and the evidence that he saw on scene.”

I’ve since learned that the Criminal Investigation Division took a second look at the case and police are now charging McKelvey with two counts of battery.

A look into McKelvey’s criminal background shows he was once convicted of destroying public property.

“If it wasn’t for the video, there would be no arrest,” Zdrilich said. “There would be no investigation. The case would have been closed that day.”

I reached out to Comcast, and for the first time, they are apologizing to the Yis.

In a statement, a spokesperson said:

“We are sorry for what happened with the Yis. While Mr. McKelvey is no longer employed with Comcast, we are unable to comment further due to pending litigation and the ongoing police investigation. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement.”

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.