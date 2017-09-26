Atlanta college students wary, vigilant after GT students robbed over weekend

You probably don't think of college students as having much money, but they can still be a target to criminals.

"I think we are a target cause especially since phones are getting a lot more expensive and we all have our own laptops," said Diane Phan.

That's why Phan, a Georgia State freshman, has a new tool to help keep her safe. It's called the e-alarm. When the trigger is pulled, 120 decibels pierce a would be attackers’ ears.

"It's just loud, that's all I can say,” Phan said.

"Honestly, I think it would work, especially along nights when you are by yourself,” said junior Stephen Dougherty. “If you pull that thing and that alarm goes off, obviously someone is going to hear it."

I discovered GSU recorded 14 robberies and 12 aggravated assaults in 2015. In Midtown Atlanta, just this past weekend, two gunman robbed a group of Georgia Tech students near campus in the Home Park neighborhood.

Going through Atlanta police crime stats, we found the Home Park neighborhood had two other pedestrian robberies already this month, with a total of eight since June.

That's up from five during the same time period last year. It's unclear how many of the victims were Georgia Tech students.

Because of crimes like this, students try to do what they can to stay safe.

"I tend to walk with a group of people or someone at all times and try not to be out too late, because I know being out later is probably what makes the situations occur more often than not,” Dougherty said.

“Don't put headphones in, don't stare at your phone and keep your eyes forward and walk," said senior Clark Owen.

