High school in Atlanta locked down due to intruders

Douglass High School was locked down in Atlanta Tuesday after students reported intruders on school property.

The school was locked down and the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department responded immediately, according to a spokesperson with the school district.

The spokesperson says four people were detained, although no weapons were discovered.

No one was harmed during the incident, which remains under investigation.

