Private plane lands off runway in Barrow County - CBS46 News

Private plane lands off runway in Barrow County

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: Barrow County Emergency Services) (Source: Barrow County Emergency Services)
BARROW COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A private plane made a rough landing off a runway in Barrow County late Tuesday.

The small plane landed near the runway at the Winder Barrow Airport, according to Barrow County Emergency Services.

Officials say the pilot was the only person on board and wasn't injured.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46