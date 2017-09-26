Senator Perdue blasts failed attempt to repeal, replace Obamacare

Senator David Perdue (R-GA) blasted the failed attempt of Republican senators to repeal and replace Obamacare Tuesday.

The bill would have ended both Medicaid expansion under Obamacare and subsidies for consumers. It would have instead directed that money to the states to use on health care.

Senator Perdue said "what happened [Tuesday] in Washington was a failure," adding that "there is a complete lack of Congressional leadership and no accountability to get results."

A CBS News poll showed that 52 percent of Americans disapproved of the Graham-Cassidy bill, while 20 percent approved and 28 percent had no opinion.

In Washington, a protest delayed the start of the only Senate Finance Committee hearing on the repeal-and-replace effort Monday. Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy defended their 146-page bill before the panel.

Ultimately the bill was never brought up for a vote after it was determined it wouldn't have enough support.

Senator Perdue's entire statement is provided below:

“What happened today in Washington was a failure. Let’s be clear, Obamacare was perpetrated on the American people by a Democratic supermajority and is collapsing under its own weight. Premiums have skyrocketed and middle-class American families cannot afford health insurance or have been priced out of the individual market. Georgians and Americans are fed up, and they should be. There is a complete lack of Congressional leadership and no accountability to get results. From the get go, three Republican Senate Chairmen failed to support our efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare as we have all promised to do. Today, political interests have again outweighed our national interest. The current health care system is failing and we have to change direction to help those hurting under Obamacare, which is still the law of the land.”

