Former Atlanta official pleads guilty to taking bribes

A former Atlanta city official took a plea deal Tuesday after admitting to taking thousands of dollars in bribes. Adam Smith, 53, walked into a federal courtroom packed with his family and friends and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery.

From 2015-2017, he admitted to meeting privately with an executive from a construction firm in Atlanta on multiple occasions. During the meeting, Smith and the vendor would discuss a city procurement project, bids and solicitations. After the meeting, the vendor and Smith reportedly went to the bathroom where Smith was paid $1,000. In return, Smith was to use his position and power to assist with contracts. The total paid to Smith over two years was more than $30,000.

Smith led the city's efforts to overhaul Atlanta's water and sewer system and the expansion of, and concessions projects for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

"This is a horrible day and a horrible time in Mr. Smith's life," said Smith's attorney, Brian Steele. "This conduct is a total abomination. I continue to think Mr. Smith will continue to do great things in his life. This criminal conduct will not define him."

Smith could face five years in prison. He is set to be sentenced in January.

