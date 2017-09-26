Former Atlanta official pleads guilty to taking bribes

A former Atlanta city official took a plea deal Tuesday after admitting to taking thousands of dollars in bribes.More >
A former Atlanta city official took a plea deal Tuesday after admitting to taking thousands of dollars in bribes.More >
The U.S. Supreme Court has granted a temporary stay of execution for a Georgia man who killed his sister-in-law 27 years ago.More >
The U.S. Supreme Court has granted a temporary stay of execution for a Georgia man who killed his sister-in-law 27 years ago.More >
Inn Ja Yi said she’s still dealing with both physical and emotional stress after her run-in with a former Comcast employee.More >
Inn Ja Yi said she’s still dealing with both physical and emotional stress after her run-in with a former Comcast employee.More >
A Walmart manager in Athens, Georgia was arrested for recording video under a woman's skirt as she shopped in the store.More >
A Walmart manager in Athens, Georgia was arrested for recording video under a woman's skirt as she shopped in the store.More >
Douglass High School was locked down in Atlanta Tuesday after students reported intruders on school property.More >
Douglass High School was locked down in Atlanta Tuesday after students reported intruders on school property.More >
There is new video that has raised fresh questions about the shooting death of a Georgia Tech student. We're also getting new information about the officer who pulled the trigger.More >
There is new video that has raised fresh questions about the shooting death of a Georgia Tech student. We're also getting new information about the officer who pulled the trigger.More >
A former Atlanta city official took a plea deal Tuesday after admitting to taking thousands of dollars in bribes.More >
A former Atlanta city official took a plea deal Tuesday after admitting to taking thousands of dollars in bribes.More >
Senator David Perdue (R-GA) blasted the failed attempt of Republican senators to repeal and replace Obamacare Tuesday.More >
Senator David Perdue (R-GA) blasted the failed attempt of Republican senators to repeal and replace Obamacare Tuesday.More >
Douglass High School was locked down in Atlanta Tuesday after students reported intruders on school property.More >
Douglass High School was locked down in Atlanta Tuesday after students reported intruders on school property.More >
Metro Atlanta is no stranger to traffic. But soon you could be seeing more buses on the roads -- rapid transit buses.More >
Metro Atlanta is no stranger to traffic. But soon you could be seeing more buses on the roads -- rapid transit buses.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.More >
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.More >
According to several news outlets, four NCAA assistant basketball coaches and representatives at a major sportswear company have been arrested in a corruption scheme.More >
According to several news outlets, four NCAA assistant basketball coaches and representatives at a major sportswear company have been arrested in a corruption scheme.More >
Boyd Weese, 80, and his wife Evelyn Weese, 79, were inside the home in the 6400 block of Ansley Boulevard in Lithia Springs when the fire started.More >
Boyd Weese, 80, and his wife Evelyn Weese, 79, were inside the home in the 6400 block of Ansley Boulevard in Lithia Springs when the fire started.More >
A former Atlanta city official took a plea deal Tuesday after admitting to taking thousands of dollars in bribes.More >
A former Atlanta city official took a plea deal Tuesday after admitting to taking thousands of dollars in bribes.More >
Senator David Perdue (R-GA) blasted the failed attempt of Republican senators to repeal and replace Obamacare Tuesday.More >
Senator David Perdue (R-GA) blasted the failed attempt of Republican senators to repeal and replace Obamacare Tuesday.More >
Georgia and Atlanta economic developers are scrambling to win the Amazon prize, a new corporate headquarters worth billions of dollars in jobs and investment.More >
Georgia and Atlanta economic developers are scrambling to win the Amazon prize, a new corporate headquarters worth billions of dollars in jobs and investment.More >
Your health insurance is at stake as lawmakers try again to pass a new health care bill. The bill would end both Medicaid expansion under Obamacare and subsidies for consumers. It would instead direct that money to the states to use on health care.More >
Your health insurance is at stake as lawmakers try again to pass a new health care bill. The bill would end both Medicaid expansion under Obamacare and subsidies for consumers. It would instead direct that money to the states to use on health care.More >
Questions about residency have sparked explosive accusations of harassment in a political race involving a candidate running for mayor of Roswell.More >
Questions about residency have sparked explosive accusations of harassment in a political race involving a candidate running for mayor of Roswell.More >
CBS46 is going in-depth and looking at the bid to attract Amazon. It could take $1 billion in incentives to get the company to build its second headquarters, and Atlanta is among the top contenders for the 50,000 new jobs that come along with the project.More >
CBS46 is going in-depth and looking at the bid to attract Amazon. It could take $1 billion in incentives to get the company to build its second headquarters, and Atlanta is among the top contenders for the 50,000 new jobs that come along with the project.More >
The controversy surrounding the national anthem is transcending the NFL. In metro Atlanta, many are making their position on taking a knee, or standing up during the anthem, very clear.More >
The controversy surrounding the national anthem is transcending the NFL. In metro Atlanta, many are making their position on taking a knee, or standing up during the anthem, very clear.More >
Former Rep. Anthony Weiner was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for sexting with a minor.More >
Former Rep. Anthony Weiner was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for sexting with a minor.More >
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin thinks pro football players lose their right to free speech once they don pads and take the field.More >
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin thinks pro football players lose their right to free speech once they don pads and take the field.More >
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank was one of many NFL owners who responded to President Donald Trump's comments on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank was one of many NFL owners who responded to President Donald Trump's comments on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >