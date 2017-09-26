U.S. Supreme Court grants temporary stay of execution for Georgia man

A former Atlanta city official took a plea deal Tuesday after admitting to taking thousands of dollars in bribes.More >
The U.S. Supreme Court has granted a temporary stay of execution for a Georgia man who killed his sister-in-law 27 years ago.More >
Inn Ja Yi said she’s still dealing with both physical and emotional stress after her run-in with a former Comcast employee.More >
A Walmart manager in Athens, Georgia was arrested for recording video under a woman's skirt as she shopped in the store.More >
Douglass High School was locked down in Atlanta Tuesday after students reported intruders on school property.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.More >
According to several news outlets, four NCAA assistant basketball coaches and representatives at a major sportswear company have been arrested in a corruption scheme.More >
Boyd Weese, 80, and his wife Evelyn Weese, 79, were inside the home in the 6400 block of Ansley Boulevard in Lithia Springs when the fire started.More >
