U.S. Supreme Court grants temporary stay of execution for Georgia man

The U.S. Supreme Court has granted a temporary stay of execution for a Georgia man who killed his sister-in-law 27 years ago.

Keith Leroy Tharpe had been scheduled to die Tuesday. Lawyers for the 59-year-old black inmate say he is intellectually disabled and thus ineligible for execution, and that his death sentence is tainted by a juror's racial bias. The high court is apparently considering those arguments.

Tharpe was convicted in the September 1990 shooting death of Jacquelyn Freeman.

Tharpe stopped his estranged wife and sister-in-law as they drove to work and ordered them out of the car and then fatally shot Freeman.

