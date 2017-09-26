New video raises fresh questions about fatal officer-involved shooting at Georgia Tech

There is new video that has raised fresh questions about the shooting death of a Georgia Tech student.

That video gives us a different look at what happened right before a Georgia Tech police officer shot and killed Scott Schultz. We're also getting new information about the officer who pulled the trigger.

We went through more than 60 pages of the officer's personnel file from the university. Officer Beck has no complaints or violations and completed training last year. However, a lieutenant did comment on his level of experience, calling it a weakness.

On page three of Officer Beck's performance appraisal record from 2016, a lieutenant writes, "Officer Beck's strengths are that he has good listening skills and communication skills." Then he points out what needs work, saying, "His weakness (sic) are that he is young and is still learning laws, policies and criminal procedural."

So CBS46 asked a department spokesperson why Officer Beck was allowed on the street with the firearm if a lieutenant said he was still learning?

The spokesperson wouldn't comment because of the ongoing investigation, so I turned to post-certified Officer Samuel Bennett.

"In the same breath that he's saying he has good communication skills, he's also saying he's still learning laws and policies," says Bennett. "That's the case for all new law enforcement officers. You're not going to know every law and policy early on."

Then we asked if a seasoned officer would have shot Schultz. Bennett admits a veteran officer might have acted differently.

"So a person that's more seasoned may not be so...I don't want to say trigger happy, but may not react too suddenly," says Bennett. "And they incorporate more into it, and they may be more comfortable in a situation like we saw with Schultz. That may be possible, right."

CBS46 asked Bennett if tasers would have been a better use of force in this situation and if he could criticize the department for not giving them to officers. He says he's never used one in the line of duty.

Officer Beck is on paid administrative leave.

