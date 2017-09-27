How will metro Atlanta schools handle potential protests to national anthem?

CBS46 is taking a closer look at how metro Atlanta schools are handling protests to the national anthem following protests by NFL players and players of other sports of police brutality against African Americans and President Trump.More >
CBS46 is taking a closer look at how metro Atlanta schools are handling protests to the national anthem following protests by NFL players and players of other sports of police brutality against African Americans and President Trump.More >
There is new video that has raised fresh questions about the shooting death of a Georgia Tech student. We're also getting new information about the officer who pulled the trigger.More >
There is new video that has raised fresh questions about the shooting death of a Georgia Tech student. We're also getting new information about the officer who pulled the trigger.More >
A former Atlanta city official took a plea deal Tuesday after admitting to taking thousands of dollars in bribes.More >
A former Atlanta city official took a plea deal Tuesday after admitting to taking thousands of dollars in bribes.More >
Senator David Perdue (R-GA) blasted the failed attempt of Republican senators to repeal and replace Obamacare Tuesday.More >
Senator David Perdue (R-GA) blasted the failed attempt of Republican senators to repeal and replace Obamacare Tuesday.More >
Douglass High School was locked down in Atlanta Tuesday after students reported intruders on school property.More >
Douglass High School was locked down in Atlanta Tuesday after students reported intruders on school property.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.More >
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.More >
According to several news outlets, four NCAA assistant basketball coaches and representatives at a major sportswear company have been arrested in a corruption scheme.More >
According to several news outlets, four NCAA assistant basketball coaches and representatives at a major sportswear company have been arrested in a corruption scheme.More >
Boyd Weese, 80, and his wife Evelyn Weese, 79, were inside the home in the 6400 block of Ansley Boulevard in Lithia Springs when the fire started.More >
Boyd Weese, 80, and his wife Evelyn Weese, 79, were inside the home in the 6400 block of Ansley Boulevard in Lithia Springs when the fire started.More >