Few details known after fatal crash in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, GA (CBS46) -

Crews have cleared the scene of a fatal crash on the eastbound lanes of I-285 in Sandy Springs.

Not much is known about the crash, which happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection with Riverside Drive.

GDOT reports that two vehicles and one truck were involved. No word on how many people were killed or if any other injuries were sustained.

The crash caused a huge backup but the roadway has since reopened.

