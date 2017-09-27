Woman in custody after nearly running over officer with vehicle

A woman is in custody after she nearly ran over an officer responding to an accident on I-75 in Bartow County early Monday morning.

According to Cartersville Police, the officer was on the scene of a tractor trailer fire along the highway near mile marker 289 when the woman, later identified as Aaliyah Saahir, approached the scene traveling at a high rate of speed.

Saahir stopped her vehicle but then accelerated, nearly running over the officer. The officer had to push off of the vehicle and roll over to the side to prevent being crushed.

Saahir then sped off down I-75 and later exited on East Main Street in Cartersville. Police eventually caught up with her after she spun out of control while trying to turn on Canyon Parkway.

She's currently in the Bartow County Jail and is charged with felony aggravated assault on a peace officer and several other misdemeanor charges.

