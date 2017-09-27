Woman in custody after nearly running over officer with vehicle

A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
A Marietta woman found the perfect condo online, signed a lease and moved in.More >
A Marietta woman found the perfect condo online, signed a lease and moved in.More >
There is new video that has raised fresh questions about the shooting death of a Georgia Tech student. We're also getting new information about the officer who pulled the trigger.More >
There is new video that has raised fresh questions about the shooting death of a Georgia Tech student. We're also getting new information about the officer who pulled the trigger.More >
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >
The U.S. Supreme Court has granted a temporary stay of execution for a Georgia man who killed his sister-in-law 27 years ago.More >
The U.S. Supreme Court has granted a temporary stay of execution for a Georgia man who killed his sister-in-law 27 years ago.More >