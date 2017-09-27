Cause of death of Chase Massner undetermined, funeral plans announced

While the family of 26 year-old Chase Massner can now have a funeral for their loved one, they'll have to do so without knowing exactly how the Iraq War veteran, husband and father of two died.

After months of waiting, Chase Massner's mother Stephany Cadena, tells CBS46 News that the Cobb County Medical Examiner has ruled her son's death as undetermined.

This comes after months of delays in which the medical examiner decided to send Massner's remains to Arizona for a second opinion.

Brad Clement, the 31 year-old who admits he was the last person to see Massner back in 2014, now awaits a probable cause hearing on charges of concealing Massner's death. He has not been charged with murder in the case.

Investigators believe Clement buried his friend's body behind a Kennesaw home he once owned. Even though police said all along this was the address where Massner was last seen, K-9 dogs had to be brought in to locate his body.

Cadena tells CBS46 News that she has to wonder whether the cause of death could have been determined if police had found her son's body sooner.

As for Clement, he's facing charges of concealing Massner's death, a crime that's punishable by a 1 to 10 year prison sentence.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral costs for Massner.

Funeral services will be held for Massner at the Darby Funeral Home in Canton on October 2. Visitation is at 9 a.m. followed by the funeral ceremony at 10 a.m. The cemetery service will be at 12 p.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery.

