Cause of death of Chase Massner undetermined, funeral plans announced

While the family of 26 year-old Chase Massner can now have a funeral for their loved one, they'll have to do so without knowing exactly how the Iraq War veteran, husband and father of two died.More >
While the family of 26 year-old Chase Massner can now have a funeral for their loved one, they'll have to do so without knowing exactly how the Iraq War veteran, husband and father of two died.More >
A man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a Smyrna woman on September 19 is in police custody after being arrested in Dallas, Texas.More >
A man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a Smyrna woman on September 19 is in police custody after being arrested in Dallas, Texas.More >
Tears flowed on Friday at an area high school football game as players and coaches at McEachern High School presented their opponents with a check for $3,600 to help with damage caused by Hurricane Irma.More >
Tears flowed on Friday at an area high school football game as players and coaches at McEachern High School presented their opponents with a check for $3,600 to help with damage caused by Hurricane Irma.More >
A Powder Springs family says justice was served.More >
A Powder Springs family says justice was served.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >
A purveyor of fake news who became famous for influencing the 2016 presidential election has died, the man's brother said.More >
A purveyor of fake news who became famous for influencing the 2016 presidential election has died, the man's brother said.More >
There is new video that has raised fresh questions about the shooting death of a Georgia Tech student. We're also getting new information about the officer who pulled the trigger.More >
There is new video that has raised fresh questions about the shooting death of a Georgia Tech student. We're also getting new information about the officer who pulled the trigger.More >