DirecTV offering refunds for fans fed up with NFL protests

Satellite service provider DirecTV is offering subscribers of the NFL Sunday Ticket a refund for those who are angry over players protesting the national anthem.

According to Wall Street Journal, the company is letting at least some customers cancel subscriptions and obtain refunds if they cite players’ national anthem protests as the reason.

Normally, fans aren't allowed to cancel the subscription once the season begins but AT&T, which owns DirecTV, decided to change the policy. The package costs about $280.

An AT&T spokesperson declined to confirm the cancellation policy to ESPN and said the company would not disclose how many customers have cancelled.

Former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the protests when he chose not to stand during the anthem last year. He is still looking for a roster spot this season.

Nearly 180 NFL players took a knee during national anthems before games this past Sunday and three teams did not come to the sideline. On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys all took a knee, including team owner Jerry Jones.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.