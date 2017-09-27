Crash closes I-285, I-20 during morning commute

A three-vehicle crash forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-285 in DeKalb County but the roadway has since reopened.

The crash was along EB I-285 at Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb County and traffic in the area was backed up for miles. Injuries have been reported but the extent is unknown at this time.

The roadway reopened around 6:30 a.m.

Another crash closed WB I-20 at West Avenue in Conyers and involved a tractor trailer and a vehicle. No word on if any injuries were sustained. The crash has been cleared and the roadway reopened around 6:15 a.m.

