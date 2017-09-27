Chick-fil-A to discontinue popular menu item

You only have days to enjoy a popular menu item at Chick-fil-A as the restaurant will be removing the item from their menu for good.

According to Southern Living magazine, the restaurant is retiring the chicken salad sandwich, a popular southern picnic staple.

Southern Living spoke to Chick-fil-A and spokeswoman Leigh Jackson said, "The decision to remove Chicken Salad from the menu was a difficult one. We know that many of our customers loved our Chicken Salad, but we have also heard from guests that they are looking for new tastes and fresh flavors on the menu in our restaurants."

The chicken salad sandwich will be removed on September 30.

