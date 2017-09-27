Firefighter fired after claiming NFL protesters should be "shot in the head"

A volunteer firefighter in Arkansas has been relieved of his duties after posting controversial comments about NFL players who have taken a knee during the playing of the national anthem before games.

According to WREG TV in Memphis, Jonathan Marotti, a volunteer firefighter with the Earle Fire Department in Arkansas, wrote in a Facebook post that "Trump should post snipers at every game and each player that takes a knee or sits in the locker room should be shot in the head."

Marotti also posted that "u Obama lovin snowflakes out here protesting and makin idiots out of urselves, u should be shot on sight."

