Fast-food chain Sonic informed of major security breach

If you've recently eaten at fast-food chain Sonic and paid with a credit or debit card, you may want to check the activity on your account.

That's because the restaurant chain was informed by their credit card processor of unusual activity that may have affected a number of Sonic's payment systems.

Cyber security blog KrebsOnSecurity says the activity may have led to millions of stolen credit and debit card numbers which were then sold in underground exchanges.

Sonic has nearly 3,600 location throughout the U.S. including many here in metro Atlanta.

