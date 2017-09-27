Man slips, rolls down hill after attempting to flee police

A man wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Cherokee County is now in police custody after he attempted to flee police.

According to police, 24-year-old Devantee Rondell Hampton was seen by a Sergeant driving erratically through a crowded intersection. When the officer tried to initiate for the driver to stop by turning on his police lights, Hampton increased his speed and excited onto Cumming Highway.

The Sergeant located the abandoned vehicle on the entrance ramp with the doors open and the motor running. The driver tried to flee the scene but as he ran up a steep hill near the interstate ramp, he slipped and rolled back down the hill. He was then taken into custody

Officers were able to recover two bags that were thrown out of Hampton's vehicle. They contained approximately 2.5 ounces of suspected marijuana along with a small amount of U.S. currency.

