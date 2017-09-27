Georgia POST Council votes to revoke DeKalb Co. Sheriff Jeffrey Mann's certification after indecent exposure arrest

DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann returned to work Monday after serving a 40-day suspension ordered by the Governor.More >
DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann returned to work Monday after serving a 40-day suspension ordered by the Governor.More >
The Georgia POST Council has unanimously voted to revoke the certification of DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann.More >
The Georgia POST Council has unanimously voted to revoke the certification of DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann.More >
One by one, opponents of the confederate monument in downtown Decatur sounded off to DeKalb County commissioners on Tuesday.More >
One by one, opponents of the confederate monument in downtown Decatur sounded off to DeKalb County commissioners on Tuesday.More >
A man is listed in critical condition following a shooting in Decatur, Sunday night.More >
A man is listed in critical condition following a shooting in Decatur, Sunday night.More >
More than 37,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled behind another DeKalb County neighborhood causing concern for many homeowners.More >
More than 37,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled behind another DeKalb County neighborhood causing concern for many homeowners.More >
A man is in critical condition after being hit by a MARTA train Sunday. The incident occurred around noon at the Doraville MARTA Station in the 6000 block of New Peachtree Road.More >
A man is in critical condition after being hit by a MARTA train Sunday. The incident occurred around noon at the Doraville MARTA Station in the 6000 block of New Peachtree Road.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
A woman on a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore to Los Angeles was dragged off the plane on Tuesday.More >
A woman on a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore to Los Angeles was dragged off the plane on Tuesday.More >
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >
A purveyor of fake news who became famous for influencing the 2016 presidential election has died, the man's brother said.More >
A purveyor of fake news who became famous for influencing the 2016 presidential election has died, the man's brother said.More >
A Marietta woman found the perfect condo online, signed a lease and moved in.More >
A Marietta woman found the perfect condo online, signed a lease and moved in.More >