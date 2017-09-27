Georgia POST Council votes to revoke DeKalb Co. Sheriff Jeffrey Mann's certification after indecent exposure arrest

DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann returned to work Monday after serving a 40-day suspension ordered by the Governor.

The Georgia POST Council has unanimously voted to revoke the certification of DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann.

This comes after Mann was arrested for public indecency in Piedmont Park.

According to an official police report, an officer patrolling Piedmont Park in May noticed a man fondling himself in an area of the park known for sexual encounters after dark. At the time, the officer did not recognize the person he was watching as being the DeKalb County sheriff.

The officer wrote that the man started to walk toward the officer and then completely exposed his genitals as he continued to fondle himself. According to the report, the man came within a few feet of the bicycle officer when the officer pointed his flashlight at the man.

Mann pleaded not guilty to public indecency and obstruction in court later that month.

Gov. Nathan Deal suspended Mann for 40 days in June after a self-imposed suspension expired.

Mann has 30 days to appeal or be removed from office. Stay with CBS 46 as this story develops.

