Pet care company to bring 240 jobs to Hart County

Hundreds of jobs are expected to come to Hartwell.

Nestle Purina PetCare Company will invest $320 million in a manufacturing facility and distribution center in Hart County.

"Our business-friendly climate, highly skilled workforce and unmatched logistics infrastructure continue to attract industry-leading manufacturers like Purina to Georgia,” said Deal. “With this new facility, Purina will build upon Georgia’s strategic resources while yielding economic benefits for the Hart County community. We appreciate Purina’s significant investment and look forward to the company’s success here.”

Nestle Purina employs more than 8,000 individuals in the United States, and this new facility will create as many of 240 new jobs.

“The Hartwell site will be an excellent location for Purina’s first new U.S. factory in 20 years,” said John Bear, vice president of manufacturing, Nestlé Purina. “We’re very excited and look forward to closing on the property and bringing more quality jobs to the state of Georgia, as well as expanding Purina capacity and distribution in the Southeast.”

The company expects to close on the property later this year, contingent on completion of due diligence and satisfaction of closing conditions. Operations for the distribution center are expected to begin in 2018, with production to follow in 2019.

