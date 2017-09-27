State Senator's protest at local high school prompts lockdown

A Cherokee County high school is on lockdown as several people protest the school district's handling of a teacher who asked students to leave her class because they were wearing pro-Donald Trump t-shirts.

Michael Williams, who represents Forsyth County in the Georgia Senate and is a Republican candidate to replace Governor Nathan Deal, organized the peaceful protest outside River Ridge High School in Woodstock.

The controversy began when a video shot by a student at the school surfaced, showing the math teacher kicking out two students wearing t-shirts with the Donald Trump slogan, "Make America Great Again." The teacher compared the slogan to a swastika symbol, saying it might offend people.

Cherokee County school officials apologized for the teacher's actions and said the students weren't doing anything wrong. They removed the teacher from the classroom as they began disciplinary actions against her, which they're not allowed to discuss. They also said the teacher “additionally and inappropriately shared her personal opinion about the campaign slogan during class.”

Williams is a Republican and a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump. He became upset, saying the district should've fired the teacher on the spot. He organized the rally at the school as a result.

The district told Williams he wasn't allowed to protest on school grounds. Williams decided to carry on with the protest anyway, saying his protest won't violate any laws. That prompted the school district to declare a 'code yellow' alert, noting that there's no guarantee that Williams' protest will be peaceful.

Sheriff's deputies created a checkpoint at the school's entrance, asking students, parents and staff to show identification as they entered the campus. The school said no outdoor activities would take place on Wednesday.

At about noon, a group of about 40 protesters gathered on the pubic right-of-way, just outside the entrance to the school. The protesters did not park near the school. They were driven to the school's entrance in a shuttle bus with magnetic signs on the side that read, 'Williams for Governor, fearless conservative."

Protester Bill Fielder said issuing the 'code yellow' was overkill.

"Well, we're a bunch of dangerous old people, and so I think it's entirely inappropriate to have this kind of presence," said Fielder. "I don't think it will get out of hand, but they're here for our protection as well as any other reason they think they might need to be here."

WATCH Senator Williams' Facebook Live on the protest

The Cherokee County School District issued this statement regarding the protest:

"As we have repeatedly stated publicly, we do not agree with the teacher's actions, and we support our students' Constitutional right to express political opinions. The Superintendent has authorized an administrative investigation, which is ongoing, and, as a result, we cannot discuss disciplinary action to ensure the Constitutional right of due process is afforded to all employees."

Several angry parents drove past the protest, cursing and yelling at the protesters, telling them, "Leave the students out of this!"

We'll have a full report on CBS46 News at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.