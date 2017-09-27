Kroger to donate $50K to local pantries

Kroger has partnered with several Atlanta area programs that assist schools to address food insecurity among students.

The Atlanta Division of Kroger will donate $50,000 in order to help those students in need.

“Childhood hunger is a major problem in our country and state,” says Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “Kroger is committed to making the world a better place. Our Purpose is to Feed the Human Spirit™ – to uplift families, communities and each other. We hope this donation will help these programs bring greater food security to our community.”

Listed below are the Atlanta area programs that will receive a donation:

MUST Ministries, which supplies 25 Cobb County schools with food

CARE Closet, a Gwinnett County program started by high school students

The Kennesaw State University Care program

The Klemis Kitchen at Georgia Tech

The Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Institute, including Mimi’s pantry, which supports Atlanta Clark University, Morehouse College and Spelman College

To learn more and follow Kroger’s journey on this initiative, please visit thekrogerco.com.

