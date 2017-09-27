Star-studded birthday event planned for Civil Rights Icon Dr. Joseph Lowery

Celebrities, dignitaries, and activists from around world will all come together in October to celebrate the birthday of Civil Rights Icon Joseph Lowery.

Lowery, who turns 96 this year, will be honored at a gala Wednesday, October 4 at The Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University.

"We're excited to have the torchbearer for gospel and inspirational music, Yolanda Adams, perform," expressed Cheryl Lowery, president of the Lowery Institute. "And accomplished actor, Keith David, who plays Bishop James on Oprah Winfrey's "Greenleaf" series, will be lending his amazing vocals in song as well! Back in the day civil rights activists didn't have much more than good intentions and good Godly music to keep them motivated and resilient. These two powerful voices will uplift us with the kind of Godly music that will empower future generations."

"Think Like A Man" producer Will Packer, pastor and activist Reverend Dr. William Barber, and attorney Angela Rye will be among the honorees for the evening hosted by the Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Institute for Justice & Human Rights (Lowery Institute).

Presented by Delta Air Lines and The Coca-Cola Company, the bi-annual birthday celebration raises funds to support the work of the Lowery Institute, a non-profit organization established to ensure the continuity of the advocacy of Dr. Lowery and his late wife Dr. Evelyn Gibson Lowery.

To purchase tickets to #HonorTheDean on #RevLowery96 birthday celebration call 404-524-8406 or online: www.rialtocenter.org or www.loweryinstitute.org.

