Gwinnett Co. officer, family readying for 'new normal' after helicopter accident

Eleven-year-old Chase Duncan can’t explain just how special his dad, his hero, Cpl. Michael Duncan is to him.

“I don’t know if I can put that into words,” Duncan said. “He is the one and only.”

Michael Duncan, 46, a Gwinnett County police officer, has a long road ahead of him. The former Marine’s spine was damaged after the helicopter he was a passenger in crashed earlier this month.

“For me, I have been in shock,” said Melissa Smith, Michael Duncan’s sister. “I still don’t comprehend it.”

The FAA is investigating why the aircraft went down. One the day of the crash, Cpl. Duncan and officer George McClain were in the county police chopper helping search for a missing person.

We learned the officers were flying back to the hanger because of bad weather when it went down at Briscoe Field.

“As they were landing, they said just suddenly they were spinning,” said Laura Duncan, Michael Duncan’s wife.

McClain was released from the hospital after surgery.

Michael Duncan is now at the Shepard Center in Atlanta, paralyzed from the waist down. He will be there for the next eight weeks.

His wife, son and sister are pleading for help with his recovery. Being a police officer for the past 13 years, he’s not used to being on the receiving end.

“The big thing I think right now is the home and making that accessible to him again,” Laura Duncan said.

To help with expenses, the Gwinnett County Police Dept. will host a golf tournament next month with all proceeds going to Duncan and his family. His wife worries about just how costly this new normal will be, but she said they are doing their best to remain positive.

“He will be fine,” she said. “It’s just a new definition of what fine looks like.”

The charity golf tournament will be on Oct. 2 at Chateau Elan. Proceeds from the tournament will be donated to Duncan’s family. For more information about the event, please visit here.

To donate to the Duncans’ GoFundMe page, please visit here.

