Gwinnett Co. officer, family readying for 'new normal' after helicopter accident

Eleven-year-old Chase Duncan can’t explain just how special his dad, his hero, Cpl. Michael Duncan is to him.More >
Eleven-year-old Chase Duncan can’t explain just how special his dad, his hero, Cpl. Michael Duncan is to him.More >
One of two Gwinnett County Police officers injured in a helicopter crash on September 1 is paralyzed from the waist down.More >
One of two Gwinnett County Police officers injured in a helicopter crash on September 1 is paralyzed from the waist down.More >
Snellville Mayor Tom Witts voluntarily accepted a suspension from his position after being charged with more than 60 felonies.More >
Snellville Mayor Tom Witts voluntarily accepted a suspension from his position after being charged with more than 60 felonies.More >
A Gwinnett County Police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at Norcross High School.More >
A Gwinnett County Police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at Norcross High School.More >
Two people were found dead inside a home in Lawrenceville, Saturday.More >
Two people were found dead inside a home in Lawrenceville, Saturday.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
A woman on a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore to Los Angeles was dragged off the plane on Tuesday.More >
A woman on a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore to Los Angeles was dragged off the plane on Tuesday.More >
Joey Odoms, the official national anthem singer for the Baltimore Ravens since 2014, has resigned.More >
Joey Odoms, the official national anthem singer for the Baltimore Ravens since 2014, has resigned.More >
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >
A purveyor of fake news who became famous for influencing the 2016 presidential election has died, the man's brother said.More >
A purveyor of fake news who became famous for influencing the 2016 presidential election has died, the man's brother said.More >