Lake Forrest Dam fix could cost millions, impact residents, traffic

People living around Lake Forrest Dam know why they moved here.

“That’s the reason I moved here,” said Marvin Dawkins. “I wanted to live on a lake in the city. Got good fishing there.”

But the lake was dropped 12 feet because the dam was declared high hazard, meaning there could be a loss of life if it broke. Large trees growing out of it and a corroding pipe under are some of the causes of its status.

We’ve learned the City of Sandy Springs now has a couple of options for fixing the issue.

“One replaces the dam, basically rebuilds the dam to current standards,” said Sandy Springs Communications Director Sharon Kraun. “The other one creates a smaller dam upstream in the lake bed, the current lake bed.”

But the second option with the smaller dam means the lake level would remain low, something homeowners are not happy about.

“The key is full pool, okay,” Dawkins said.

“A number of these homes are waterfront, so clearly they would like to see this as a full pool,” said Tom White. “That would be ideal for the homeowners in this community.”

Repair option costs range between $6 and $7.5 million. Construction could last a year and a half, meaning Lake Forrest Drive could be closed all that time, something Sandy Springs is also trying to work around.

"Creating a detour through the lake bed, while we were doing the work,” Kraun said. “That's a considerable cost and impact on the property owners there. But we are putting everything on the table looking at what the best solution is."

