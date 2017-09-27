Carjacking suspect shot by police following brief car chase

A carjacking suspect is in the hospital after being shot by police.

Police tell CBS46, a man in his 30's stole a woman's car and fired multiple shots at her in northwest Atlanta. Thirty minutes later, police spotted the stolen vehicle in southeast Atlanta.

After a brief car chase, the car thief crashed into a city vehicle on Milton Road. He then got out of the car and started firing shots at the officer.

Investigators say during a brief shootout, the suspect was shot in the leg, shoulder and arm. He is in stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.

