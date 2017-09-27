Chase Massner autopsy report released, cause of death unknown

Read all the past stories of the Chase Massner missing persons case.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office has released the autopsy results for Chase Massner.

Massner went missing in March 2014, and his remains were found in 2017 underneath the deck of his residence in Cobb County.

Because of the advanced state of decomposition of the body, medical examiners were not able to determine Massner's cause of death.

Some notable points state in the report showed that Massner's body was wrapped in tape around his legs and chest, then his body was wrapped in a tarp and then placed underneath a poured concrete slab. Traces of methamphetamine and morphine were also discovered in his system.

You can read the full report at the link below. WARNING: Report contains images of skeletal remains.

http://WGCL.images.worldnow.com/library/c944bcfd-8e96-47b9-bfa2-2513434cae2f.pdf

