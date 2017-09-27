Chase Massner autopsy report released, cause of death unknown

Read all the past stories of the Chase Massner missing persons case.More >
The Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office has released the autopsy results for Chase Massner.More >
Police tell CBS46, a man in his 30's stole a woman's car and fired multiple shots at her in northwest Atlanta.More >
According to police, 24-year-old Devantee Rondell Hampton was seen by a Sergeant driving erratically through a crowded intersection.More >
The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a sexual assault case.More >
A former Atlanta city official took a plea deal Tuesday after admitting to taking thousands of dollars in bribes.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
A woman on a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore to Los Angeles was dragged off the plane on Tuesday.More >
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >
Joey Odoms, the official national anthem singer for the Baltimore Ravens since 2014, has resigned.More >
A purveyor of fake news who became famous for influencing the 2016 presidential election has died, the man's brother said.More >
