Rapper Young arrested for possession of several narcotics

By WGCL Digital Team
BROOKHAVEN, GA (CBS46) -

Rapper Young Thug found himself on the wrong side of the law Sunday while driving in Brookhaven.

The rapper, who's birth name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was pulled over by police as he drove his 2016 Mercedes Benz Maybach when the officer noticed his window tint seemed to be darker than the legal 32%.

According to a police report, the officer searched the vehicle and located several items of narcotics and pills, liquid codeine, as well as two firearms and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Young Thug and two other men were arrested and charged for the following:

Jeffery Lamar Williams and Cedric Jones 

  • Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana
  • Possession of Xanax
  • Possession of Codeine
  • Possession of Ecstasy
  • Possession of a firearm during VGCSA (2 counts)

Sergio Kitchens

  • Misdemeanor traffic charge

