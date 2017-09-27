Man with 8 prior felonies found guilty of 2 murders, aggravated assault

Ardendric Johnson will be sentenced to life in prison Friday after being found guilty of the murders of two women in Atlanta, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

According to the district attorney's office, the Atlanta Police Department responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2014 from Johnson's mother, who officials say found a woman's body in a bedroom of their family-owned house.

Officials say the woman, later identified as Heather Camp, was found naked with duct-tape wrapped around her mouth. Camp was lifeless and had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled, according to officials.

Officials say police also found another body hidden in a bedroom closet that had been nailed shut. The second woman, identified as Nicole Sartell, was also found naked, and her body was badly decomposed with visible strangulation marks on her neck, according to officials.

The district attorney's office says Sartell had been reported missing for nearly four months.

Both victims were last seen with Johnson, according to the district attorney's office, who added that the home they were found in had no running water or electricity.

Officials say Johnson had eight prior felony convictions and was a recidivist under Georgia law. He was found guilty on Sept. 25 of two counts of murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of false imprisonment, rape, aggravated sodomy and concealing the death of a body.

