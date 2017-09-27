Dogs, money stolen from boarding house in Atlanta

Two dogs and money were stolen from a doggie boarding house in Buckhead early Wednesday.

The burglary happened at Kelsey's Dog House in the 300 block of Buckhead Ave. NE, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

At the time of the break-in, 13 dogs were staying at the boarding house. Police told CBS46 that in addition to taking two of the dogs, the burglars stole a safe containing about $1,400 in cash. Two large kennel cages that were screwed to a wall were also missing, according to authorities.

The dogs that were stolen are French Bulldogs, a breed which can cost thousands of dollars.

Mike Gringett owns the facility and says he's stunned that something like this could happen on a quiet street in the heart of Buckhead.

"It's a combination of anger and just sheer shock," said Gringett. "You can't even imagine why someone would go into a dog boarding, grooming and daycare facility and want to steal anything. Our safe doesn't even keep a lot of cash. Everything's credit cards nowadays anyway."

Kellie Hannon, the owner of the dogs, said it's unbelievable that someone would steal another person's dogs.

"They’re a part of our family and it’s difficult to not have them with us," said Hannon. "Whoever did this, please, please, please think about the families that you’re hurting and think about the care for the dogs."

