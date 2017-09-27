Dogs, money stolen from kennel in Atlanta

Two dogs and money were stolen from a kennel in Atlanta early Wednesday.

The burglary occurred around 8 a.m. at Kelsey's Dog House in the 300 block of Buckhead Ave. NE, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

The spokesperson told CBS46 that in addition to taking two dogs, about $1,400 in cash was taken. Two large kernel cages that were screwed to a wall was also missing, according to authorities.

Police say the last time someone was at the kennel was around 8 p.m. the night before the burglary.

