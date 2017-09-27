U.S. Supreme Court halts execution of GA man over possible racist juror

The U.S. Supreme Court stepped in late Tuesday night halting the scheduled execution of a Georgia man.

Keith Tharpe was set to be executed by lethal injection, but his attorneys petitioned the high court claiming Tharpe was convicted by one racist juror who wondered if "black people even have souls.”

Defended in part by the Georgia Resource Center (a non-profit law office) in Atlanta, Tharpe’s attorneys argue Tharpe should not be subject to the death penalty on the grounds that "racism played a pivotal role" in his sentencing.

Tharpe has been in prison for 27 years for the 1990 murder of his sister-in-law on a rural road near Macon.

Years after Tharpe's trial, a juror interviewed by Tharpe's legal team freely used a racial slur saying quote:

There are two types of black people: 1. Black folks and 2. N******

After studying the bible, I have wondered if black people even have souls. Interracial marriages stated in genesis. I think they are wrong. For example, look at O.J. Simpson. That white woman wouldn't have been killed if she hadn't have married that black man.

That juror is now dead.

“This individual could not be fair and impartial toward an African American man,” contends Michael Mears, an associate professor of law at Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School. Mears has worked on 167 death penalty cases spanning four decades.

“If you have one juror who is biased and you've proven that, the Supreme Court will set aside that death sentence,” Mears explained.

Tharpe's attorneys also argue the 59-year-old is intellectually disabled and never should have been eligible for the death penalty, and that he found God while in prison.

His attorneys admit Tharpe committed the murder, but say sentencing tainted by the blatantly racist juror unjustly lead to his death sentence. Now the Supreme Court will decide what happens next.

