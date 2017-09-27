U.S. Supreme Court halts execution of GA man over possible racist juror

A man was found dead behind a dumpster Wednesday following an armed robbery in Clayton County.More >
The U.S. Supreme court stepped in late Tuesday night halting the scheduled execution of a Georgia man.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Spalding County.More >
Two dogs and money were stolen from a kennel in Atlanta early Wednesday.More >
Ardendric Johnson will be sentenced to life in prison Friday after being found guilty of the murders of two women in Atlanta, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Spalding County.More >
Playboy founder Hugh M. Hefner, the pipe-smoking hedonist who revved up the sexual revolution in the 1950s and built a multimedia empire of clubs, mansions, movies and television, symbolized by bow-tied women in bunny costumes, has died at age 91.More >
Joey Odoms, the official national anthem singer for the Baltimore Ravens since 2014, has resigned.More >
