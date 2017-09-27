Officer-involved shooting reported in Spalding County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Spalding County.

The shooting occurred off Birdie Street, according to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office.

Specific information on the shooting was not immediately provided by authorities.

