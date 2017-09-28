Man found dead behind dumpster after robbery

A man was found dead behind a dumpster Wednesday following an armed robbery in Clayton County.

The man was found in the 5100 block of Riverdale Road.

A spokesperson with the Clayton County Police Department says two men walked into a McDonald's just after 9 p.m. and committed and armed robbery. Afterward, both men took off running, according to authorities.

The spokesperson says when officers arrived, they found the unidentified man, who had been shot, adding that it's possible the man may have been one of the robbers.

