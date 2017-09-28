President Trump says he's not happy with Tom Price

It appears a series of expensive charter flights are quickly catching up with President Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary. Tom Price, the former Georgia congressman, is one of a trio of White House cabinet members now under fire for using pricey private jets.

Price, like all of the cabinet members, serve at the pleasure of the president, but today Trump revealed he's no longer pleased with Price amid the private jets controversy.

"I was looking into it, and I will look into it, and I will tell you, personally, I'm not happy about it. I'm not happy about it," said Trump.

When asked if Trump would fire Price, the president said, "I'm going to look at it. I'm not happy about it, and I'll let him know it."

When asked again, Trump said, "We'll see," according to White House pool reporters.

Price has been on the job as Health and Human Services Secretary for a little more than seven months. Before that, he represented Georgia's 6th Congressional District for 12 years.

His departure triggered the most expensive congressional race in history. But now, a Politico investigation revealed that over the last five months, Price racked up more than $400,000 for private jets, paid for by you -- the taxpayer.

CBS46 political analyst Bill Nigut says the timing is not good for Price.

"At the same time the Price story continues to escalate, the health care measure fails, so the question becomes whether those two come together and President Trump thinks this guy isn't helping much," says Nigut.

Price says he won't use private jets until the department's inspector general finishes a review of his use of taxpayer money for chartered flights. And if you're keeping track, 11 members of President Trump's administration have either been fired or resigned since the president took office in January.

