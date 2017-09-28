President Trump says he's not happy with Tom Price

Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Spalding County.More >
Playboy founder Hugh M. Hefner, the pipe-smoking hedonist who revved up the sexual revolution in the 1950s and built a multimedia empire of clubs, mansions, movies and television, symbolized by bow-tied women in bunny costumes, has died at age 91.More >
Joey Odoms, the official national anthem singer for the Baltimore Ravens since 2014, has resigned.More >
It appears a series of expensive charter flights are quickly catching up with President Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary.More >
Georgia and Atlanta economic developers are scrambling to win the Amazon prize, a new corporate headquarters worth billions of dollars in jobs and investment.More >
A former Atlanta city official took a plea deal Tuesday after admitting to taking thousands of dollars in bribes.More >
Senator David Perdue (R-GA) blasted the failed attempt of Republican senators to repeal and replace Obamacare Tuesday.More >
Your health insurance is at stake as lawmakers try again to pass a new health care bill. The bill would end both Medicaid expansion under Obamacare and subsidies for consumers. It would instead direct that money to the states to use on health care.More >
Questions about residency have sparked explosive accusations of harassment in a political race involving a candidate running for mayor of Roswell.More >
CBS46 is going in-depth and looking at the bid to attract Amazon. It could take $1 billion in incentives to get the company to build its second headquarters, and Atlanta is among the top contenders for the 50,000 new jobs that come along with the project.More >
The controversy surrounding the national anthem is transcending the NFL. In metro Atlanta, many are making their position on taking a knee, or standing up during the anthem, very clear.More >
Former Rep. Anthony Weiner was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for sexting with a minor.More >
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin thinks pro football players lose their right to free speech once they don pads and take the field.More >
