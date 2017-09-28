Autopsy shows Chase Massner had history of heroin abuse

An autopsy released in the death of Chase Massner shows he had a history of heroin abuse and also revealed that he had traces of meth and morphine in his system at the time of death.

However, medical examiners were unable to determine an exact cause of death because of the advanced state of decomposition of the body.

Massner went missing in March 2014, and his remains were found in 2017 underneath the deck of his residence in Cobb County. Some notable points state in the report showed that Massner's body was wrapped in tape around his legs and chest, then his body was wrapped in a tarp and then placed underneath a poured concrete slab.

Brad Clement, the 31 year-old who admits he was the last person to see Massner back in 2014, now awaits a probable cause hearing on charges of concealing Massner's death. He has not been charged with murder in the case.

Investigators believe Clement buried his friend's body behind a Kennesaw home he once owned. Even though police said all along this was the address where Massner was last seen, K-9 dogs had to be brought in to locate his body.

Clement is facing charges of concealing Massner's death, a crime that's punishable by a 1 to 10 year prison sentence. He's due in court on October 5.

Meanwhile, funeral services are being handled by Darby Funeral Home in Canton.

READ the full autopsy on Massner's death

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.