Suspected drunk driver strikes officer with vehicle

An Alpharetta Police officer is recovering after he was struck by a suspected drunk driver along the northbound lanes of GA 400 in Fulton County early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. near the intersection with Mansell Road.

Alpharetta Police say the officer was providing traffic assistance for a construction project in the area when the driver plowed into the back of his police cruiser.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The driver who struck the officer was not injured but was arrested for driving under the influence.

