Suspected drunk driver strikes officer with vehicle

Two dogs and money were stolen from a doggie boarding house in Buckhead early Wednesday.More >
An Alpharetta Police officer is recovering after he was struck by a suspected drunk driver along the northbound lanes of GA 400 in Fulton County early Thursday morning.More >
Police tell CBS46, a man in his 30's stole a woman's car and fired multiple shots at her in northwest Atlanta.More >
Tree-loving neighbors are converging on City Hall in Atlanta to protest a long-planned parking deck that threatens to destroy over 100 trees.More >
Ardendric Johnson will be sentenced to life in prison Friday after being found guilty of the murders of two women in Atlanta, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
Police in Florida say they've arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.More >
An autopsy released in the death of Chase Massner shows he had a history of heroin abuse and also revealed that he had traces of meth and morphine in his system at the time of death.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Spalding County.More >
