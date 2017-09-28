Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in DeKalb County

A pedestrian is dead after being fatally struck by a vehicle in front of a gas station in DeKalb County Thursday morning.

The crash happened in front of the Texaco gas station on the 2700 block of Bouldercrest Road in Atlanta.

It is unclear if the driver who struck the pedestrian is being charged.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of relatives.

