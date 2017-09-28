Man shot to death during home invasion weeks after celebrating birthday

Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed during a home invasion in DeKalb County on Sunday.

Theodore Moore, 48, was shot to death during the early morning hours of September 24 at his home on Ridge Forest Drive in Stone Mountain.

Richard Moore, the victim's husband, told police that Theodore was out walking his dog and when he returned, he encountered the suspects. Theodore asked Richard for a bat and then went downstairs to confront the suspects.

Richard says he was upstairs and heard two gunshots. Afterward, one of the suspects came upstairs and demanded money from Richard. The suspect also took a picture of Richard's license and told him "I know where you live. I know where you work, I've been following you to two days."

The suspect then tied him up and took off in the couple's black, 2015 Chevrolet Equinox.

The suspect is described as a white or light complected black male, wearing a blue hat, baggy jeans and a black hoodie. Richard also says that he heard multiple voices inside the town home while he was tied up.

Police say the suspects are facing charges of murder, home invasion, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, terrorist threats and acts and theft by taking.

Theodore Moore had just celebrated his 48th birthday on September 5.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Stone Mountain Police at 770-879-4980.

