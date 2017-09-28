Police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
Police in Florida say they've arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.More >
An autopsy released in the death of Chase Massner shows he had a history of heroin abuse and also revealed that he had traces of meth and morphine in his system at the time of death.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Spalding County.More >
