Police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash in Conyers on Wednesday.

The fatal crash happened around 4:45 a.m. in front of the Sonic restaurant on Highway 138. Police say the driver struck the pedestrian and continued on. They were last seen turning right onto Old Covington Road.

The vehicle is described as a silver-colored Toyota Tacoma with front end damage.

The victim later passed away at an area hospital. His identity has not been released.

If you've seen the vehicle in question or have any information about the case, you're asked to contact the Rockdale Sheriff's Office at 770-278-8036.

