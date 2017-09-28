APD, SWAT team on scene of standoff in SW Atlanta

Atlanta Police and a SWAT team are currently on the scene of a possible armed standoff at a home in southwest Atlanta.More >
An Alpharetta Police officer is recovering after he was struck by a suspected drunk driver along the northbound lanes of GA 400 in Fulton County early Thursday morning.
Police tell CBS46, a man in his 30's stole a woman's car and fired multiple shots at her in northwest Atlanta.
Tree-loving neighbors are converging on City Hall in Atlanta to protest a long-planned parking deck that threatens to destroy over 100 trees.
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.
An autopsy released in the death of Chase Massner shows he had a history of heroin abuse and also revealed that he had traces of meth and morphine in his system at the time of death.
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.
A Preston Smith Elementary teacher's aide resigned Tuesday morning after a Facebook post went viral in Lubbock Monday.
