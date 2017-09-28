New deputy pops question to girlfriend at graduation ceremony - CBS46 News

New deputy pops question to girlfriend at graduation ceremony

By WGCL Digital Team
BARROW COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A new deputy with the Barrow County Sheriff's Office had quite a day on Monday after graduating from the police academy while also becoming engaged.

Deputy Blake Bradley recently graduated from the academy and at the ceremony, he dropped to one knee and asked his girlfriend JoJo to marry him and she said yes!

Deputies Stephanie Cardona and Derrick Turner also graduated from the academy.

