New deputy pops question to girlfriend at graduation ceremony

A new deputy with the Barrow County Sheriff's Office had quite a day on Monday after graduating from the police academy while also becoming engaged.

Deputy Blake Bradley recently graduated from the academy and at the ceremony, he dropped to one knee and asked his girlfriend JoJo to marry him and she said yes!

Deputies Stephanie Cardona and Derrick Turner also graduated from the academy.

