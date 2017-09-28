Raccoon tests positive for rabies in DeKalb County

A raccoon captured in DeKalb County on Monday has tested positive for rabies.More >
A raccoon captured in DeKalb County on Monday has tested positive for rabies.More >
Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed during a home invasion in DeKalb County on Sunday.More >
Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed during a home invasion in DeKalb County on Sunday.More >
A pedestrian is dead after being fatally struck by a vehicle in front of a gas station in DeKalb County Thursday morning.More >
A pedestrian is dead after being fatally struck by a vehicle in front of a gas station in DeKalb County Thursday morning.More >
Rapper Young Thug found himself on the wrong side of the law Sunday while driving in Brookhaven.More >
Rapper Young Thug found himself on the wrong side of the law Sunday while driving in Brookhaven.More >
The Georgia POST Council has unanimously voted to revoke the certification of DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann.More >
The Georgia POST Council has unanimously voted to revoke the certification of DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
An autopsy released in the death of Chase Massner shows he had a history of heroin abuse and also revealed that he had traces of meth and morphine in his system at the time of death.More >
An autopsy released in the death of Chase Massner shows he had a history of heroin abuse and also revealed that he had traces of meth and morphine in his system at the time of death.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
A Preston Smith Elementary teacher's aide resigned Tuesday morning after a Facebook post went viral in Lubbock Monday.More >
A Preston Smith Elementary teacher's aide resigned Tuesday morning after a Facebook post went viral in Lubbock Monday.More >
Two dogs and money were stolen from a doggie boarding house in Buckhead early Wednesday.More >
Two dogs and money were stolen from a doggie boarding house in Buckhead early Wednesday.More >