Raccoon tests positive for rabies in DeKalb County

A raccoon captured in DeKalb County on Monday has tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was captured in the 1700 block of Beverly Woods Court. Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a wild animal should seek medical attention immediately.

Also, residents are advised to watch pets and contact DeKalb County Animal Control if unusual behavior, like excessive drooling or foaming at the mouth occurs.

Rabies is a disease that affects the brain and is usually passed from animal to animal, but rabies can also be passed from animals to people. It’s spread through saliva, usually from a bite of an infected animal.

For more information, please contact DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996.

